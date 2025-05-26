White Stuff to open store at The Beacon in Eastbourne
To mark the opening, local customers can enjoy complimentary prosecco and participate in a lucky dip with the chance to win a hamper of curated gits from local independent businesses and a selection of White Stuff goodies.
A gift with purchase will be available to the first 250 customers, which will include an exclusive tote bag and refreshing summer drink. On opening Saturday, a branded ice cream cart will be on site, offering shoppers a free gelato service throughout the afternoon.
Andrew Penney, Area Manager, White Stuff commented: “We're excited to be opening in Eastbourne as part of our wider retail expansion across the UK. We look forward to welcoming the East Sussex community and sharing our unique designs with even more customers.’’
Visitors to the new Eastbourne store will be able to shop a variety of bestselling pieces from White Stuff’s summer collection. As part of the brand’s pledge to increase usage of sustainable materials, 95% of this collection is made from certified materials.
This includes swimwear produced using REPREVE® Nylon, an innovative yarn created from scrap nylon waste from production lines. White Stuff currently operates 116 shops and 49 concessions across the UK and serves 1.3 million customers a year through its stores and website whitestuff.com.