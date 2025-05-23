White Stuff to open store in Eastbourne shopping centre
The new store will open inside the Beacon shopping centre on Thursday, May 29.
The clothing brand has said that the new 1,900 sq. ft Eastbourne store will create eight new jobs in the area and is the third of ‘several planned openings for White Stuff in 2025 that will bring the brand to more city centres, shopping malls, and retail parks across the UK’.
It follows the opening of White Stuff’s new stores in Broughton Shopping Park and Dalton Park earlier this year.
To mark the opening, local customers can enjoy complimentary prosecco and participate in a lucky dip with the chance to win a hamper of curated gits from local independent businesses and a selection of White Stuff goodies.
A gift with purchase will also be available to the first 250 customers, which will include an exclusive tote bag and refreshing summer drink.
On opening Saturday, a branded ice cream cart will be on site, offering shoppers a free gelato service throughout the afternoon.
Andrew Penney, Area Manager, White Stuff said:“We're excited to be opening in Eastbourne as part of our wider retail expansion across the UK.
"We look forward to welcoming the East Sussex community and sharing our unique designs with even more customers.’’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.