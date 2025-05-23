White Stuff to open store in Eastbourne shopping centre

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:43 BST

White Stuff is set to open a new store inside a shopping centre in Eastbourne.

The new store will open inside the Beacon shopping centre on Thursday, May 29.

The clothing brand has said that the new 1,900 sq. ft Eastbourne store will create eight new jobs in the area and is the third of ‘several planned openings for White Stuff in 2025 that will bring the brand to more city centres, shopping malls, and retail parks across the UK’.

It follows the opening of White Stuff’s new stores in Broughton Shopping Park and Dalton Park earlier this year.

White Stuff will open in the Beacon shopping centre on May 29. Picture: Megan BakerWhite Stuff will open in the Beacon shopping centre on May 29. Picture: Megan Baker
To mark the opening, local customers can enjoy complimentary prosecco and participate in a lucky dip with the chance to win a hamper of curated gits from local independent businesses and a selection of White Stuff goodies.

A gift with purchase will also be available to the first 250 customers, which will include an exclusive tote bag and refreshing summer drink.

On opening Saturday, a branded ice cream cart will be on site, offering shoppers a free gelato service throughout the afternoon.

Andrew Penney, Area Manager, White Stuff said:“We're excited to be opening in Eastbourne as part of our wider retail expansion across the UK.

"We look forward to welcoming the East Sussex community and sharing our unique designs with even more customers.’’

