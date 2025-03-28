WHSmith in Sussex set to disappear from high streets following sale - here's all you need to know
Modella Capital will take ownership of approximately 480 stores and 5,000 employees but WHSmith’s travel outlets, including those in airports and train stations, are excluded from the sale.
This marks the end of the WHSmith name on the high street, with stores set to be rebranded as TGJones.
The group's travel division - which has become its main focus in recent years and includes shops in hospitals - will remain unchanged.
Carl Cowling, the group chief executive at WH Smith, said: “This is a pivotal moment for WH Smith as we become a business exclusively focused on travel.
“As our travel business has grown, our UK high street business has become a much smaller part of the WH Smith Group. High street is a good business; it is profitable and cash-generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.
“However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the high street business forward.”
Here are the list of all WH Smith shops in Sussex high streets that are set to rebrand:
Swan Walk, Horsham
County Mall, Crawley
South Road, Haywards Heath
Church Road, Burgess Hill
16 North Street, Chichester
London Road, Bognor
Churchill Parade, Rustington
South Street, Worthing
North Road, Lancing
East Street, Shoreham
Southwick Square, Southwick
15-17 George Street, Hove
Churchill Square, Brighton
London Road, Brighton
33 High Street, Uckfield
London Road, East Grinstead
Eastgate Shopping Centre, Lewes
Terminus Road, Eastbourne
Vicarage Fields, Hailsham
31-33 Broad Street, Seaford
20 Devonshire Road, Bexhill
Queens Road, Hastings
