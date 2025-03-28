WHSmith in Sussex set to disappear from high streets following sale - here's all you need to know

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:31 BST
The name WH Smith, is set to disappear from High Street’s in Sussex after the firm agreed to sell its shops to Hobbycraft-owner Modella Capital.

Modella Capital will take ownership of approximately 480 stores and 5,000 employees but WHSmith’s travel outlets, including those in airports and train stations, are excluded from the sale.

This marks the end of the WHSmith name on the high street, with stores set to be rebranded as TGJones.

The group's travel division - which has become its main focus in recent years and includes shops in hospitals - will remain unchanged.

The name WH Smith, is set to disappear from High Street's in Sussex after the firm agreed to sell its shops to Hobbycraft-owner Modella Capital.
The name WH Smith, is set to disappear from High Street’s in Sussex after the firm agreed to sell its shops to Hobbycraft-owner Modella Capital.

Carl Cowling, the group chief executive at WH Smith, said: “This is a pivotal moment for WH Smith as we become a business exclusively focused on travel.

“As our travel business has grown, our UK high street business has become a much smaller part of the WH Smith Group. High street is a good business; it is profitable and cash-generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.

“However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the high street business forward.”

Here are the list of all WH Smith shops in Sussex high streets that are set to rebrand:

Swan Walk, Horsham

County Mall, Crawley

South Road, Haywards Heath

Church Road, Burgess Hill

16 North Street, Chichester

London Road, Bognor

Churchill Parade, Rustington

South Street, Worthing

North Road, Lancing

East Street, Shoreham

Southwick Square, Southwick

15-17 George Street, Hove

Churchill Square, Brighton

London Road, Brighton

33 High Street, Uckfield

London Road, East Grinstead

Eastgate Shopping Centre, Lewes

Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Vicarage Fields, Hailsham

31-33 Broad Street, Seaford

20 Devonshire Road, Bexhill

Queens Road, Hastings

