Why I started a garden furniture website

At Garden Leisure Shop, we don’t just sell garden furniture — we help people create outdoor spaces they genuinely love. This website was born from a very personal place: my own love of gardens, nature, and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

For as long as I can remember, my garden has been a source of peace, joy, and inspiration. I’ve always found something magical about spending time outside — whether it’s enjoying a quiet morning coffee on the patio, watching the seasons change from the comfort of a garden bench, or hosting a summer BBQ surrounded by greenery and good company. Like many people, I find garden centres impossible to resist — they’re my happy place. I could spend hours browsing, dreaming, and planning.

It was this love for the outdoors that inspired me to start Garden Leisure Shop. I wanted to make it easier for people to create outdoor spaces that bring them happiness every single day. A garden, balcony, or terrace isn’t just somewhere you pass through — it’s an extension of your home. And just like your living room or kitchen, it deserves to be beautiful, functional, and welcoming.

We only stock high-quality garden furniture from trusted brands — pieces that are built to last, designed to impress, and comfortable to use. I take great pride in curating our selection, focusing on craftsmanship, durability, and style. Whether you’re after a classic wooden dining set, a cosy rattan sofa, or a contemporary lounger, every product on our website is chosen because I’d be proud to have it in my own garden.

Luxury Garden Furniture

One of the most rewarding parts of running Garden Leisure Shop is hearing from our customers. Time and time again, we receive feedback from people who are over the moon with their purchases. Some share photos of their newly styled gardens, others just send a quick note to say how much they’re enjoying their new outdoor space. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that something as simple as a new bench or table can make someone’s daily life a bit brighter.

Ultimately, I started this business because I truly believe in the power of outdoor living. A well-designed garden can improve your wellbeing, bring people together, and turn ordinary days into something special. Through Garden Leisure Shop, I hope to share that joy with others — one garden at a time.

If you love your outdoor space as much as I do, I think you’ll find something here that speaks to you. Thanks for visiting.

Warm wishes,

Joe

Founder, Garden Leisure Shop

gardenleisureshop.co.uk