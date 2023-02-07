Why moving into a care home doesn’t have to mean an end to independence

One of the most common concerns that we hear from someone moving into one of our care homes is that they will lose their independence. Many people worry about missing out on the activities that they used to love doing in the comfort of their own home, or the freedom of popping to the shops or seeing friends.

However, we often find that residents gain a new lease of life when they join the Guild Care family. They create a wider circle of friends through getting to know other residents, and they can take part in a range of activities happening around the home – all while benefiting from the 24/7, loving care provided by our team.

The same as our other two Guild Care homes, Haviland House and Caer Gwent, we have a wellbeing co-ordinator, Marie, at Linfield House who organises a schedule of stimulating activities for our residents to enjoy each week. Many of these take place in the home – such as poetry reading, gentle exercise classes including yoga and a weekly cinema club. However, we also organise group outings to the local shops and landmarks for those who would prefer to get outdoors.

With our home being situated so close to Worthing seafront, residents who are able to go out independently and have been robustly risk assessed by our team enjoy taking in the sea air. We’re also lucky to have the beautiful Victoria Gardens on our doorstep, which some residents like to visit if it is safe for them to do so.

The garden at Caer Gwent, one of Guild Care's three care homes

A lot of our residents tell us that they see it as a ‘home from home’ here. The facilities and dedicated team we have mean that all needs – including dementia care – can be fulfilled. We offer rooms with en-suites and can accommodate couples, while our chefs cater to various dietary requirements.

Equally, families feel comforted knowing that they have chosen a home which enables their loved one to enjoy later life, rather than feeling lonely or isolated – highlighted by our 9.8 review score on the Carehome.co.uk website.

One family member told me: “Mum could no longer have a fulfilled and safe life in her own home, so her only option was to move into care. This seemingly huge compromise turned out to be the best decision we could have made.

“Linfield House gave her a new extended family in the staff and carers. It proved that going into care didn’t have to be a sad or diminishing option for anyone who needs help to continue to have a good life.”

Jolanta Harbuz, home manager at Guild Care’s Linfield House

Moving into a care home doesn’t have to mean an end to independence – it’s the start of a new chapter. It’s an opportunity for people to continue doing all the things they did previously, but in a caring and safe environment.

To find out more about Linfield House, get in touch with our friendly enquiries team on 01903 327 327 or email [email protected]