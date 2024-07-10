Why personalised eye care matters: perspectives from an independent optician in Hassocks
and live on Freeview channel 276
An optometrist at an independent practice in Hassocks has warned there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution to eye care and urged patients to see a specialist offering personalised treatment options.
Speaking in light of Independents Day – a weekend championing the benefits of supporting independently owned businesses – Vicki Macken of Hassocks Eyecare Centre said the bespoke approach adopted by independent opticians means you will receive the care and expertise required to keep your eyes in optimal condition.
Director and Optometrist, Vicki Macken, added: “When it comes to your eyes, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ solution to care and maintenance. With an independent optician, you can expect a longer and in-depth examination and evaluation of your eyes, resulting in tailored solutions for complex eye and vision issues.
“We pride ourselves on a stronger optometrist-patient relationship, promoting more effective and bespoke treatment plans and a deeper understanding of your specific needs, resulting in a higher level of patient satisfaction.
“That clinical excellence, coupled with a commitment to serving the community in which we all live and are personally invested in, sets us apart.”
Francesca Andersson and Lorna Stewart, optometrists at Hassocks Eyecare Centre, have recently both completed their Professional Certificate in Glaucoma, adding to the wealth of expertise that has been fostered over the years at the practice.
This adds to Francesca’s existing qualifications in Paediatrics, and amongst the wider team in Low Vision and Medical Retina.
Vicki added: “As an independent opticians, our biggest priority is to ensure that all our patients needs are met and that their eyes are cared for to the highest standard possible. By expanding our services and expertise, we hope to continue to remain at the forefront of advancements in the industry to the benefit of the local community.
“We also want every patient to leave the practice feeling their most confident no matter their prescription, which is why we offer ‘Colour Me Beautiful’ colour analysis alongside our frame styling service.
Independents’ Day took place across the UK on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July.
Independent businesses account for around two in three of the approximately 290,000 retail outlets in the UK and are at the heart of local communities throughout the country.
To find out more, visit www.hassockseyecare.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.