A Worthing bus driver's journey to become cancer free has inspired the team at Stagecoach South to step up and support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pamela Kearns has spent 18 months battling triple negative breast cancer and after chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, she is now cancer-free.

Her cancer journey began in November 2022, when she discovered a lump in her breast. After a biopsy and diagnosis, she began an intensive treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

Pamela's strength and positivity throughout the ordeal have inspired colleagues at the Worthing bus depot and the local community.

Worthing bus driver Pamela Kearns. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

She said: "This situation has helped me grow into who I am today, full of positivity and so very thankful in every single way. Cancer has changed my life. It opened up a world of opportunities I didn’t have before.”

Determined to make a difference, Pamela has taken an active role in organising the Stagecoach Worthing team’s efforts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is using her personal story to highlight the importance of early detection and awareness.

Pamela said: "I am so excited to help do my part for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This cause is close to my heart, and I want to do everything I can to help."

The Worthing team is committed to raising awareness for breast cancer and dressed in pink to launch the October campaign to encourage people to stay informed.

Drivers have shown solidarity and embraced the occasion by wearing pink while out on the buses, helping to raise funds and installing awareness notices at the depot.