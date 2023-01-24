Why you don’t have to feel in the dark when choosing care for a loved one

It’s completely natural to experience a range of emotions when moving a loved one into a care home. Families often feel a mixture of anxiety, guilt and sadness. They may also struggle to understand when it’s the right time and what they need to know when looking for the right home.

It can seem daunting when you don’t know where to begin or what options are out there. That’s why we encourage families to come to us with lots of questions – wherever they are in the process.

Some may be planning ahead, knowing that their loved one will soon reach the stage where permanent care is required. Others may have a parent or spouse who is already in hospital, so they need to find a more immediate solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From initial conversations, we can determine which of our care homes is right for each individual. For example, if someone is living with dementia, we would recommend Haviland House, our specialist dementia care home.

From initial conversations, Guild Care can determine which of its care homes is right for each individual

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if someone isn’t ready to move into permanent care or they want to get a feel for what being part of the Guild Care family is like, they could try one of our respite care services.

Cat Walsh is our head of customer service and the first port of call for anyone considering a move into one of our three care homes – Haviland House, Linfield House or Caer Gwent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat says: “Initial conversations with families can last from a couple of weeks to months, depending on their circumstances, as we like to make sure this is the right move for everyone involved. We also need to manage some situations delicately with people coming to us at times of high stress and uncertainty.

“For instance, a lady contacted us after her sister, who was living in another care home, was diagnosed with dementia. It was essential that she made the correct decision, given her sister’s evolving needs, so she was looking for our advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always there to listen and offer support – even if someone doesn’t end up living with us in one of our homes. For those that do, I particularly enjoy meeting the new residents face to face for the first time. I always feel like I’ve known them for years from the conversations I’ve had with their family.”

Another worry that many have about moving into care is the costs involved. However, to put families’ minds at ease, we work with Tom Scott, an independent financial adviser from the Worthing Care Advice Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom will be hosting an exclusive free event at Haviland House on March 10, between 11am and 1pm, where he will share his expertise to help you understand the financial options available to help fund care for a loved one – whether now or in the future.