BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Wilko's owes Sussex companies more than £1 million following its collapse

Sussex businesses are owed a total of more than £1 million by Wilko following its collapse, it has been revealed.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shop which closed its final Sussex store at Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre on Sunday, owes businesses based in the county a total of at least £1,061,522, according to Wilko's statement of affairs.

Of the 14 firms based in Sussex, Wilko owes money to, the largest sum is owed to Nestle, whose UK head office is based in Gatwick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer owes the food and drink company a total of £539,749.

Most Popular
Sussex businesses are owed a total of more than £1 million by Wilko following its collapse, it has been revealed. Picture: Sam PoleSussex businesses are owed a total of more than £1 million by Wilko following its collapse, it has been revealed. Picture: Sam Pole
Sussex businesses are owed a total of more than £1 million by Wilko following its collapse, it has been revealed. Picture: Sam Pole

Paladone Products, a store which trades in technology, homewares and accessories, in Shoreham, is owed £174,358.

Wilko is also in £65,941 of debt to estate agent Stiles Harold Williams, in Dyke Road, Brighton.

Rug Doctor, the carpet cleaning service based in Worthing, is also owed nearly £150,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Documents recently released by Wilko’s administrators reveal the budget retail chain owes a total of £157,261,588 to its creditors.

The full list of companies that are owed money by Wilko in Sussex is:

Nestle Purina UK Commercial, Gatwick - £539,749

Global Freight Solutions, Horsham - £16,297

Amber House, Lewes - £11,941

Sussex Communications Ltd, Upper Beeding - £60

JRP Distribution Ltd, Chichester - £75,909

Paladone Products, Shoreham - £174,358.

Stiles Harold Williams Partnership, Brighton - £65,941

Posturite Ltd, Polegate - £3,434

Flude Property Consultants, Brighton - £15,675

Rug Doctor Ltd, Worthing, £145,036

Municipal Security Ltd, Handcross - £4,398

A and E Cyzer Pension Scheme, Horsham - £6,667

P&L Superior Pet Beds Ltd, Hastings - £2,057

Related topics:WilkoSussexHorshamBrightonShorehamWorthing