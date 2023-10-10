Wilko's owes Sussex companies more than £1 million following its collapse
The shop which closed its final Sussex store at Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre on Sunday, owes businesses based in the county a total of at least £1,061,522, according to Wilko's statement of affairs.
Of the 14 firms based in Sussex, Wilko owes money to, the largest sum is owed to Nestle, whose UK head office is based in Gatwick.
The retailer owes the food and drink company a total of £539,749.
Paladone Products, a store which trades in technology, homewares and accessories, in Shoreham, is owed £174,358.
Wilko is also in £65,941 of debt to estate agent Stiles Harold Williams, in Dyke Road, Brighton.
Rug Doctor, the carpet cleaning service based in Worthing, is also owed nearly £150,000.
Documents recently released by Wilko’s administrators reveal the budget retail chain owes a total of £157,261,588 to its creditors.
The full list of companies that are owed money by Wilko in Sussex is:
Nestle Purina UK Commercial, Gatwick - £539,749
Global Freight Solutions, Horsham - £16,297
Amber House, Lewes - £11,941
Sussex Communications Ltd, Upper Beeding - £60
JRP Distribution Ltd, Chichester - £75,909
Paladone Products, Shoreham - £174,358.
Stiles Harold Williams Partnership, Brighton - £65,941
Posturite Ltd, Polegate - £3,434
Flude Property Consultants, Brighton - £15,675
Rug Doctor Ltd, Worthing, £145,036
Municipal Security Ltd, Handcross - £4,398
A and E Cyzer Pension Scheme, Horsham - £6,667
P&L Superior Pet Beds Ltd, Hastings - £2,057