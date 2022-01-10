Wilko's proposal to close up to 15 stores 'another nail in the High Street's coffin'

The privately owned, home and garden retailer is undertaking a complete review of its store portfolio and has announced proposals to close up to 15 stores before January 2023 as leases end and where favourable terms cannot be agreed.

This does not impact the retailers new store or store relocation programme which will continue as planned and, will allow Wilko to ensure future investments are only made in great location with suitable terms

More than 330 jobs could be lost as the shops shut over the next 12 months.

Wilko is to close 16 stores across the UK in what GMB Union describes as ‘another nail in the High Street’s coffin’. Picture by Justin Lycett

No Sussex stores have been named among the list of planned closures. Wilko have said that they have no further plans to close other stores.

The affected stores are Bournemouth, Stockton, The Fort, Shipley, Scunthorpe, Narborough Road, Grantham, Redditch, Rotherham, Skegness, Sutton Coldfield, Edmonton Green, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil and Cleethorpes.

Each store will have a 30-day consultation period, while permanent recruitment in the vicinity of each site will freeze.

Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: "These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

"It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

"Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

"GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps."

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO said: "Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

"As a business we’re evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

"We’ll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members”.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.