Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council seeks new parish clerk

User (UGC) Submitted

Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council is looking to appoint an enthusiastic candidate to fill the role of Clerk to the Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vacancy represents an excellent opportunity for an individual with the right skills, knowledge, experience and disposition to take on this rewarding role.

The role is for approximately 30 hours per week based at the council’s offices in Willingdon and must include 9am to 1pm. The successful candidate will be crucial in supporting the Council’s aims and objectives and will have the support of an Assistant Clerk and Administration Assistant. Some evening work will be required to attend meetings, most evening meetings are on a Monday from 7pm. Benefits including paid annual leave and a local government pension scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ideal candidate will have a proven record of success and experience working in the local government sector, however, training will be provided for those who are keen to learn and have a dedication to delivering services of the highest quality to residents, businesses and visitors to Willingdon and Jevington.

If the successful candidate is not qualified then the opportunity to study for CiLCA will be supported by the Council.

For a full job description and application form please see our website www.willingdonandjevington.org.uk.

Contact Nicola Williamson the Parish Clerk on 01323-489603 or email [email protected] for further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note an application form must be submitted; CVs will not be accepted.

Closing Date: 12th September 2025

Interview Date: 17th September 2025

Place of work: The Parish Office, The Triangle, Willingdon

Hours: Approximately 30 hours per week

Salary: Salary scale 29-32 (£20.66 -£22.20 per hour) dependent upon experience and qualifications