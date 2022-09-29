Willingdon cafe could be converted into a fish and chip shop
A vacant cafe in Willingdon could become a fish and chip shop if plans are approved.
The Triangle Cafe in Orchard Parade closed last year and has been vacant ever since. Now plans submitted to Wealden District Council want to convert the site into a fish and chip shop.
If approved, plans say the shop would employ two people full time. It would be open 12pm-10pm on Fridays and 12pm-9.30pm the rest of the week.
Members of the public can comment until October 18 (reference: WD/2022/2225/F).