Willingdon cafe could be converted into a fish and chip shop

A vacant cafe in Willingdon could become a fish and chip shop if plans are approved.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:18 pm

The Triangle Cafe in Orchard Parade closed last year and has been vacant ever since. Now plans submitted to Wealden District Council want to convert the site into a fish and chip shop.

If approved, plans say the shop would employ two people full time. It would be open 12pm-10pm on Fridays and 12pm-9.30pm the rest of the week.

Members of the public can comment until October 18 (reference: WD/2022/2225/F).

Willingdon cafe could be converted into fish and chip shop (photo from Google Maps)

Floor plans for Willingdon's potential new fish and chip chip (photo from WDC)
