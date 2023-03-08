Willingdon pub landlady celebrates 15 years of pint pulling and fundraising

A pub landlady in Willingdon is marking 15 years at The British Queen.

Angela Cain joined The British Queen in 2003 as a barmaid and worked her way up the ladder from there, taking over as manager in 2008.

Angela has gone above and beyond the landlady role by raising thousands of pounds and holding community events over the years.

She said: “There have been lots of highlights over the years, meeting lots of people, successful and fun events. Building the pub with the support of staff and customers to become a friendly community pub. Receiving a citation of becoming Honorary Freeman of the Parish of Willingdon was amazing.”

During lockdown the pub started delivering food people at home, something they continue now for some.

Over the years, Angela has arranged:

14 charity days

Around 150 charity coffee mornings

Around 780 meat raffles

Around 400 band nights

Around 750 quiz nights

Angela said: “We survived lockdown and have gone on to be even busier. This a great pub to run. There’s always things to do, and customers are always happy to join in and help which is why it is a community pub. Everyone has been very generous with their messages.”

Angela said they’ve raised between £20,000-£25,000 since she’s been there. She said: “I’ve enjoyed all the events that are held here, it’s hard work getting everything organised but it always works well. It isn’t just me, there are lots of people to thank – the performers, people who help out in different ways, compèring, stall holders staff that work really hard and especially all the customers that attend these events. They help me raise so much money.”

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Ange is The British Queen. Thanks for being at the centre of our community for the last 15 years Ange, here’s to many, many more!”

Here’s some photos from Angela of events over the years...

The British Queen: First charity day, cheque being presented to KSS Air Ambulance

