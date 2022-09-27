Set amid the rolling hills of Pyecombe, this unique ‘shleep’ getaway experience has just been unveiled by Emma Sleep.

The sleep company said guests will enjoy a ‘sheep-and-greet’ welcome and be guided on effective ‘Sheep Sleep’ in a king-sized bed, following a dinner under the stars.

In the morning they will wake up to guided yoga and a hamper of locally-sourced breakfast foods.

The 'private sleep dome' lets people count real sheep in the Sussex countryside in Pyecombe

Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO at Emma, said: “The power of a good night’s sleep can’t be underestimated.”

He said: “Counting sheep is more than an old wives’ tale – it’s a tried-and-tested visualisation technique that Brits are relying on to send them to sleep. They’re also longing for a serene and peaceful environment to drift off in when they’re struggling to relax.”

Theresa Schnorbach, Sleep Scientist at Emma, said: “When practised regularly, these kinds of exercises have been proven to lower the heart rate by encouraging slower breathing and activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Imaginative distraction is also an effective cognitive strategy to help sleep, where you imagine a pleasant and relaxing image in as much detail as you possibly can – like counting fluffy sheep as they jump over a fence. The aim is to use as much cognitive capacity as possible so that worrying thoughts are suppressed.”

