Winchelsea block of flats sold as an investment

A block of flats generating more than £25,000 rent per annum in Winchelsea has been sold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Lodge Court, in Pett Level Road at Winchelsea Beach was among 177 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with The Agency UK, it was listed with a freehold guide price of £540,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 6 February, however, was sold prior to the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “I was not surprised to see this freehold block of six self-contained flats snapped up quickly as an investment.

SALE: White Lodge Court, in Pett Level Road at Winchelsea Beach

“The block is currently let at £25,980 per annum with two flats vacant and the estimated rental, as advised by an independent agent, is £55,200 per annum when the block is fully let.

“Therefore, we considered this property, located within a five minute walk of Winchelsea Beach, ideal for continued investment and a perfect addition to any residential portfolio – and our purchaser agreed.”

Winchelsea Beach is also located close to the larger towns of Rye and Hastings with their various local and national retailers and railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each flat has its own individual entrance and an allocated parking space. All flats have double glazing and Flat E has night storage heaters whilst the others have gas central heating systems via radiators.

The four occupied flats are let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements and viewings will be of the vacant flats. There are four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The second auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 20 March, with bidding live from 18 March. Closing date for entries is 24 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.