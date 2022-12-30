Window cleaner raises £8,000 for Sussex hospice after training at The Shard for Mount Everest climb

A window cleaner from Littlehampton has scaled Mount Everest to support Chestnut Tree House children's hospice on a self-funded trip to Nepal.

Simon Poland in Nepal on a self-funded trip to scale Mount Everest to support Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

Former soldier Simon Poland uses his business South Coast Cleaning and Property Care as a platform 'to put some good back into the world' and he was thrilled to raise £8,000 for the hospice in Poling. He said the climb was mentally tough but at the end of the nine days, he was 'absolutely buzzing'.

Simon set up the cleaning company in 2020 after facing a tough time that took him to rock bottom, prompting a change of career. His Mount Everest adventure was planned for November 2021 but delays due to Covid meant it was another year before he got to Nepal.

Months of training went into the preparations, including running up the stairs in the UK’s tallest building, The Shard in London, where he was working on the company's biggest project to date, installing more than 1,000 pieces of fine art.

It took nine days for Simon Poland to reach Everest Camp 2, at the base of the Lhotse Face

Simon said while working in The Shard, he tried to gauge some perspective into how tall Mount Everest was. "Mount Everest is 28 times the height of the Shard," he said. "Although not the full summit, I would be ascending to Camp 2, which is 21 times the height of The Shard (around 21,000ft)."

It was Simon's dream to scale the peak of the world's tallest mountain but he said 'time and funds, and probably his aged knees and back' did not permit him to do so.

The ascent to Everest Camp 2, at the base of the Lhotse Face, included making the pass through the Khumba Icefall, which is considered the most treacherous part of the Everest ascent.

Simon said: "Parts are near on impassable without the use of ladders. I was up for this challenge both mentally and physically, and the key to its success was how effectively I prepared myself.

Simon Poland said the climb was mentally tough but at the end of the nine days, he was 'absolutely buzzing'

"The most important thing, though, is the reason I was undertaking this. Yes, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity but I wanted to raise as much awareness and money as I can for the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice – it will go a long long way in supporting these children and their families.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me in recent months, your generosity in donating and words of encouragement have meant so much to me."

Simon joined the Army as a frontline soldier at the age of 16 and travelled the world in a number of roles. He saw active service in a various countries and received a Queen's Commendation for Bravery in 2003.

After spending some time in the Middle East, he decided on a career change and went into education, supporting and teaching both children and adults. He changed career again to the cleaning business after a difficult few weeks, including the loss of his baby daughter and two close friends in a short space of time, which left him 'in a very dark place'.

Simon said: "I invested in my self, focused on fitness, counselling, eating well and and walking in the fresh air. I made other life changes, removed negative aspects of my life. I gave up my career and set up a window cleaning business to the amazement of others and never looked back. It was the best thing I did.

"After experiencing so much negativity, I use my business as a platform to put some good back into the world whenever I can. Whether it’s supporting people, local organisations or the community, if we can help we will and do what we can."