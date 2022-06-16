Cuckfield I Wear on the village High Street posted photos of the damage on the Cuckfield Gossip Facebook page.
A spokesperson said: “We have come in today to find our window smashed.
“If anyone saw anything we would be super grateful.”
Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a damaged window, at a commercial property on Cuckfield High Street overnight on Wednesday, June 15.
“Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is urged to contact police online, or via dialling 101, quoting serial 480 of 16/06.”
Cuckfield and Hurst I Wear is a dispensing and manufacturing practice and a fully independent optician.
The business has a second store at in Hurstpierpoint High Street and offers glasses with both classic and modern styles.
Visit www.cuckfieldiwear.co.uk to find out more.