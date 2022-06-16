Window smashed at Cuckfield opticians: police appeal for information

Staff at a Cuckfield opticians were shocked to find their window smashed this morning (Thursday, June 16) when they came into work.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:33 pm

Cuckfield I Wear on the village High Street posted photos of the damage on the Cuckfield Gossip Facebook page.

A spokesperson said: “We have come in today to find our window smashed.

“If anyone saw anything we would be super grateful.”

Cuckfield I Wear posted photos of the damaged windows on the Cuckfield Gossip Facebook page

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a damaged window, at a commercial property on Cuckfield High Street overnight on Wednesday, June 15.

“Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is urged to contact police online, or via dialling 101, quoting serial 480 of 16/06.”

Cuckfield and Hurst I Wear is a dispensing and manufacturing practice and a fully independent optician.

The business has a second store at in Hurstpierpoint High Street and offers glasses with both classic and modern styles.

Visit www.cuckfieldiwear.co.uk to find out more.

