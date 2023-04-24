Winner of Midhurst farm shop's King’s Coronation Sandwich competition is crowned

A sandwich fit for a king has been chosen following a blind tasting event and a lively debate from a Midhurst farm shop’s judging panel who met to crown the winner of Cowdray’s King’s Coronation Sandwich competition on Friday.

Following a strong number of entries, eight sandwiches were shortlisted and created by Cowdray’s team of chefs for the panel to sample, before ‘The Royal Crab’ sandwich was unanimously selected. Using fresh Cornish brown and white crab meat on granary bread with a spicy kick of cayenne and Paprika, alongside salad leaves and mayonnaise, the inspiration behind the winning sandwich was to honour the previous Duke of Cornwall.

Customers at the Farm Shop Café will soon be able to purchase The Royal Crab themselves, where it will be featured on the Café’s Coronation specials menu, with 50p from each sandwich being donated to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, the Estate’s charity for 2023.

Four members of Cowdray’s Farm Shop & Café team made up the tasting panel, including Rupert Titchmarsh, General Manager of the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café.

Rupert said: “The sandwiches were judged on flavour combinations, imagination, sustainability and how well the sandwich held together. The Royal Crab is a deliciously fresh summery sandwich with a hint of cayenne pepper elevating it. The sandwich also celebrates the historical seat of the Duke of Cornwall, so we decided it was the perfect creation to be crowned.

“We are very much looking forward to having it on the menu at the Café over the summer for customers to enjoy and we are delighted that through selling the sandwich we can raise money for Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance charity. Thank you to everyone who took part in this fun competition, and congratulations to the winner!”

In second place was ‘Crowning Glory’, made with bacon, stilton and honey. The use of honey was inspired by the entrant wanting to promote English honey as his father is a beekeeper. Third place was awarded to ‘A Royal Breakfast Sarnie’ which consisted of wholewheat bread, turkey, scrambled egg, tomato, hummus, basil and olive oil.