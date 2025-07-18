Wiston Estate Winery toasts multiple successes

New look for NV wines

In early 2025, Wiston unveiled redesigned labels for its flagship NV wines, inspired by an old OS map featuring Chanctonbury Ring (the highest point on the estate). Brand Director Kirsty Goring said “We are really happy with the new labels, and the feedback from both trade and consumers has been very positive. We’ve retained our signature colours (inspired by founder Pip Goring), but worked in the map motif which links us to the land, which is so central to everything we do here at Wiston.”

UK Trade Sales

The label release coincided with a new partnership with Hallgarten Novum for UK trade distribution. The first quarter of F26 has seen a 60% increase in volume vs. last year, with the focus being on the independent on-trade and fine wine merchants. Also to celebrate is a collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Simon Rogan. Wiston and the Rogan group have worked together to make a bespoke sparkling rosé which is now being served in Rogan’s three-Michelin Starred L’Enclume in Cartmel, as well as the other restaurants in the group – including the international sites such as ION Harbour in Malta and Roganic in Hong Kong. As well as the synergies of fine dining and quality wine, Simon Rogan’s farm to fork ethos resonated with the Goring Family, and their own sustainable food philosophy.

Export Sales

Outside the UK export sales have grown significantly in the last two years, from 6% of the total volume to 22%. The US has been a driving force in this where volumes have risen from 600 bottles a year to 6000, with representation in 12 states. Germany has also become a great market with 3000 bottles sold in 9 months – and is serving as a gateway to other countries in Europe. Exports of Wiston are forecast to rise to 30% of output by the end of this FY, thanks to growth planned with existing partners, new leads in Europe and branching out into Asia.

Praise for the wines

The wines themselves have been performing extremely well in various competitions and tastings. The Rosé NV was named ‘Sparkling Wine of the Year’ at the Sommelier Wine Awards, whilst the three 2018 vintage wines were all rated either ‘Highly Recommended’ or ‘Outstanding’ by the expert panel in Decanter Magazine. Similarly Wiston’s Library Collection Cuvée 2009 (a late release, long lees-aged wine) has won a Gold Medal at the WineGB Awards, while the Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010 won the Trophy last year at both the IWC and WineGB Awards. Both these are a testament to the potential of traditional method English Sparkling Wines.

Jackson Family Wines

On the estate itself 10 hectares of new vineyards have been planted this spring by Jackson Family Wines who are leasing the land and managing the plots for their new UK venture. Richard Goring CEO and Owner of Wiston Estate said of the initiative; “We have sufficient supply with our current production to maintain our needs for our own wines – but we’re aware of the wonderful results which have come from this swathe of the South Downs, so when the Jackson Family approached us looking for somewhere to plant, it seemed the perfect opportunity to further boost our understanding of viticulture for premium English Sparkling wines in this part of Sussex.”

Charlie Holland, Winemaker at Jackson Family Wines; “The South Downs, in particular the Wiston Estate, have been responsible for producing some of England’s most celebrated, terroir-driven sparkling wines, so we are delighted to have planted our first sparkling wine vineyard in such an iconic location. The potential for this site is outstanding and we eagerly anticipate the future wines it will produce.”

Wine Tourism at Wiston

The wine tourism offering at Wiston continues to thrive. In November Chalk Restaurant received a five-star review from critic William Sitwell who wrote “No beating about the bush; Chalk is magnificent… a great leap forward for food and drink culture and a pat on the back for UK plc”. The restaurant is listed in the Michelin, Good Food and Hardens Guides, and showcases the best of produce from Sussex and the south coast. The wine tours won the Gold Medal at the Beautiful South Awards 23/24, along with a TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Award in 2024.

Sustainability milestones

Both the vineyard and winery at Wiston received the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain certifications this year, an exercise which allowed the team to calculate that the management practices in place mean operations are carbon negative.This came in large part thanks to carbon sequestration in the soil. This has shown that management of the soil – such as the growing of the cover crops between vines which reduce soil disturbance, and focussing on returning organic matter to the earth ( whether by composting or managed grazing) – is not only sustainable, but regenerative.

Wiston Wines in the context of the wider estate

“The winery at Wiston is an integral part of the wider estate, connecting people directly with what this land is producing. We are not planning on going anywhere and so, as with many intergenerational family businesses, we have to build a wine brand which is sustainable in all senses. We are operating in a challenging market, so strong partnerships with the likes of Hallgarten, the Jacksons and Simon Rogan are incredibly important to us.” Richard Goring concludes “Seeing the wines performing so well internationally, and rated so highly by the critics, is a real testament to the incredible team here at Wiston – and demonstrates what it is possible to create here in the heart of the South Downs.”

1 . Contributed Wiston Winery team celebrating! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Wiston vineyards - between Cissbury Ring and Chanctonbury Ring. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Chalk Restaurant at Wiston Estate Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Wiston's range of Non-Vintage Sparkling Wines Photo: Submitted