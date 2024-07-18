Wivelsfield petrol station amongst Gulf forecourt retailers listed as finalists in Forecourt Trader Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Gulf foecourts have beaten competition from more than 300 rivals to be named finalists in the prestigious Forecourt Trader Awards 2024.

The industry awards celebrate the best independent forecourt retailers across the UK.

Three forecourt retailers supplied by Certas Energy – Oasis Services in Hull, Wivelsfield Service Station in East Sussex, and Wallis & Son in Cambridge – have been named as finalists.

Oasis Services has been selected as a finalist for the Best Community Engagement category.

Oliver Blake, who is the third generation to run the forecourt and SPAR convenience store in Long Riston, Hull, said: “Being a finalist is fantastic news! For the Oasis team, our community focus and fundraising never stop. It’s very much embedded into our way of life on site, and we’re thrilled to see our efforts recognised. Without the hard work of my team, we wouldn’t have gotten this far so huge thanks goes to them”

Twice a year, the business donates £1,000 to good causes, including community groups, schools and churches, through Gulf’s award-winning Oomph loyalty platform. Annually, the site hosts fundraising events that help causes reach fundraising targets that allow them to unlock further matched funding.

Wivelsfield Service Station in East Sussex has been selected as a finalist for the London & South East up to 4mlpa category.

Wivelsfield Service Station is one of ten sites owned by Tap Retail Limited.

Tom Buckley, co-owner of Tap Retail, describes Wivelsfield Service Station as ‘providing a personal, local ‘farm shop’ feel, but with supermarket value.’ Within less than two months, it was transformed from an abandoned car dealership into the go-to supermarket for locals doing their weekly shop, as well as offering the most competitive fuel prices within three miles.

Tom said: “The Wivelsfield site has become our flagship store, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far. To be recognised as a finalist is testament to the commitment of the team to turn the site around and make it thrive. We’re all over the moon!

"Going forward, we aim to make Wivelsfield a community hub where people can meet friends or arrange to take visitors.”

Wallis & Son in Cambridge has been selected as a finalist for the Midlands up to 4mlpa category.

Elliot Wallis, managing director of Wallis & Son in Barton, is the third generation of the Wallis family to operate the site.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be finalists! We see the local Cambridge community as an extension of our family. We believe that if you take care of the community, they’ll take care of you. So to be recognised as one of the best sites in our region is really special.”

Following a £250,000 renovation, the shop has more than doubled in size to welcome two unique offerings - a pet section and an American food section.

The shop now supplies pet food for small animals, birds and fish, along with raw meats, collars, leads and pet toys.

Jessica Lilley, retail marketing manager at Certas Energy, which supplies fuel to all three sites, said: “We’re delighted to see three of our independent sites receive this recognition. The competition is fierce – both in the Forecourt Trader Awards and out in the market today. But the innovation and passion that Mr Blake, Mr Buckley and Mr Wallis each bring to their operations is truly admirable.

“We’ve worked closely with the teams at Oasis, Wivelsfield and Wallis & Son for a number of years and have seen first-hand the hard work that they put in. They’re all winners in our eyes and we hope the judges agree with us on night of the ceremony!”

More than 300 businesses entered the coveted awards which have been established to recognise excellence in everything from best in region to community engagement and sustainability.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 10 in London.

For more information about Certas Energy go to certasenergy.co.uk