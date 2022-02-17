Wizz Air invites local talent to cabin crew recruitment events at Gatwick

Eight recruitment events will be held in Gatwick in February, March, and April for aspiring talent. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.

As part of Wizz Air’s cabin crew recruitment drive, the airline will be hosting a series of events, which will take place at the Hilton London Gatwick Airport and Hotel Sofitel London Gatwick in February, March, and April, offering aspiring cabin crew the chance to learn more about Wizz Air and apply on the day for the airline’s cabin crew positions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will take place at the Hilton London Gatwick Airport on February 21, February 26 and March 7.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, continues to ramp up recruitment in the UK as it looks to hire more cabin crew and flight crew at its Gatwick Airport base. Picture by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

Sessions at Hotel Sofitel London Gatwick will take place on March 22, March 28, April 4 and April 20.

For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 9am, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience at all.

Cabin crew members joining Wizz Air can expect a competitive salary at one of Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airlines, industry-leading training, a salary during the initial training period, free uniform, an unlimited number of employee tickets, free tickets and fantastic discounts for friends and family and a monthly roster schedule.

Both cabin and flight crew will work in a friendly, supportive and multi-cultural environment, with access to a variety of exciting career progression opportunities at Wizz Air, which is currently present in over 50 countries.

Wizz Air’s recruitment drive for cabin crew at Gatwick Airport follows its recent major expansion at the airport, having successfully acquired 15 daily slot pairs, which means the airline will base an additional four Airbus A321neo aircraft at Gatwick from spring 2022 onwards.

With this, Wizz Air will launch 18 new routes, to destinations such as the capital of the Algarve, Faro, the luxurious Greek island, Mykonos, and the vibrant city of Larnaca in Cyprus, bringing the total number of seasonal and non-seasonal routes on offer from Gatwick to 25.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air has offered a wealth of both well-known and emerging destinations for its customers based in London and the South of England, as well as a boost to the local economy by creating local jobs.

Wizz Air is also recruiting for new pilots, who will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s constantly growing fleet of young, modern, and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

The airline welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers, as well as those with no flying experience at all. Candidates who are interested can apply online here: https://careers.wizzair.com/go/Pilot-Jobs/5258601/.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: "The past two years have been an exciting period of expansion for Wizz Air, and we are thrilled to be growing our cabin and flight crew team across the UK, as capacity and demand continue to ramp up ahead of the summer season.

"The addition of new aircraft and launch of new routes at Gatwick reinforces our commitment to the airport and surrounding region, as we continue to create local jobs following the pandemic.

"We look forward to meeting aspiring cabin crew at our recruitment events, to learn more about the exciting opportunities we have on offer.

"If you’re looking to meet new friends, discover new places, and take on a new challenge, don’t hesitate to apply today!"

Stephanie Wear, VP of aviation development, Gatwick Airport said: "Wizz’s expansion and commitment to Gatwick is hopefully the start of an exciting time for the airport and the airline.

"We are delighted that Wizz will be adding 18 new routes to a range of popular European destinations, creating important jobs for local people.

"The upcoming recruitment days are a fantastic way for prospective cabin crew members to learn more about Wizz, Gatwick Airport and the exciting roles on offer."