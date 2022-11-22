A wonderful variety of Christmas events across the Horsham district are participating in the ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ campaign and spreading some festive cheer in support of local businesses.

Jonathan Chowen, leader of Horsham District Council and cabinet member for the local economy, said: “I am really pleased to see such a variety of events and initiatives joining in with our Buy Local, Gift Happy campaign this year, with the organisers creating some amazing, festive experiences in our high streets for all to enjoy. Horsham District is the place to be this Christmas.

“Our shoppers and businesses are supporting the keep it local message which will both boost our local economy and help the local environment.”

Events taking part in the campaign and promoting the Buy Local, Gift Happy message include:

Christmas fair in Storrington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegan Fest Christmas Market - Piries Place, Horsham.

Saturday 26 November, 9.30am-3.30pm.

This Christmas, Vegan Fest Horsham is holding a special festive vegan market featuring a range of independent traders. Expect to discover a variety of delicious vegan treats, including hotdogs, cheese alternatives, cakes, and other sweet delights. You will also be able to explore a selection of gift stalls, including upcycled and plastic-free gifts perfect for those looking to be more sustainable this Christmas.

• Find out more: https://www.facebook.com/events/844083970126543?ref=newsfeed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billingshurst Christmas Fayre – Billingshurst Community & Conference Centre

Saturday 3 December, 10am-3pm.

The Billingshurst Christmas Fayre, held by Billingshurst Parish Council and Billingshurst Centre, is back this Christmas. With something for everyone, the fayre will feature a combination of fun activities including children's rides, a raffle and Santa's Grotto, alongside a tasty hog roast. Those looking to ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ will also be able to browse a range of local stallholders selling arts and crafts, cakes, spirits and more.

• Find out more: http://www.billingshurst.gov.uk/_virDir/CoreContents/Events/Display.aspx?Id=19628

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storrington Festive Afternoon – The Square, Storrington

Saturday 3 December, 1pm-5pm.

Storrington and Sullington Parish Council are hosting a festive afternoon, to get you in the Christmas spirit. Enjoy some Christmas carols, whilst sipping on mulled wine, having some mince pies and browsing a range of market stalls for that extra special festive gift. This family-friendly experience will also feature some fun activities for children, including a Santa’s grotto alongside kid’s competitions and crafts. What’s more, there will be free car parking available at the Old Mill Square and Library Car Parks.

• Find out more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://www.storrington.org.uk/event/storrington-christmas-festive-afternoon-2/

Horsham Christmas Markets – Carfax, Horsham

Sunday 4, 11, 18 December (10am-4pm) and Friday 23 December (9am-4pm).

Carfax Horsham Markets have introduced additional market dates in December especially for Christmas, alongside their weekly Thursday and Saturday markets. With a fantastic selection of local food, drink, crafts and gift traders, the additional Christmas market dates will provide even more opportunities for you to discover some unique products and Buy Local, Gift Happy this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more: https://foodrockssouth.co.uk/horsham-markets-at-christmas/

Steyning Late Night Shopping Evening – Steyning High Street

Wednesday 7 December, 6pm-9pm

If you are looking for some mid-week festive fun, Steyning’s annual Late Night Shopping Event returns this Christmas, organised by Steyning District Business Chamber. Steyning High Street will be closed to traffic, with festive food and gift stalls, fairground rides, music and more with many businesses staying open for late night shopping. This year a free gift and card making workshop will be run by local groups and businesses, to help support families at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more: https://steyningchamber.co.uk/christmas-in-steyning/

Steyning & District Community Partnership have also put together a stunning festive video to promote Christmas shopping in Steyning, alongside key dates for your diary such as the shopping event. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/xoZCThnV6xc

If you’ve attended one or more of these activities, are buying your gifts locally this Christmas or are a business taking part in the campaign, let us know by tagging us in your festive photos using the hashtag #buylocalgifthappy.