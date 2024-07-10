Woods Travel celebrates winning ‘Large Business of the Year’ award
Tina Shaw-Morton and Kristy Elsmere, Joint Managing Directors at Woods Travel, said: "This award is a recognition of our team’s dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has contributed to our service delivery, and to the valued customers we serve."
In line with its commitment to enhancing local travel experiences and supporting environmental change, Woods Travel is delighted to announce the addition of three new luxury coaches to its fleet.
These state-of-the-art vehicles are equipped with the latest environmentally friendly technologies, ensuring a comfortable and sustainable travel option for the community they serve.
Tina Shaw-Morton, Joint Managing Director, commented: "This significant expansion of our fleet reflects our commitment to customer care and underscores our promise to deliver the best possible experience to all who travel with us."
As the company continues to evolve, it remains committed to its founding principles set by Roger Elsmere and Bill Wood back in 1971.
With a vision firmly rooted in the 'The Woods Way', this family-owned and operated business prioritises a personal touch in its services.
This approach supports sustainable and responsible travel while preserving the 'small' family business ethos that has endeared them to their customers and the community.
