The new build features a series of grade II-listed facades, bar and dining facilities, an open courtyard at ground level and cycle storage.

It also includes a living green roof and bird habitats designed to stimulate biodiversity in the local area.

The 225-bed development will be operated by Dalata Hotel Group under its Maldron brand, and is part Topland’s – one of the UK’s largest privately owned real estate groups – hospitality scheme at Brighton’s seafront.

The site also includes the 323-bed DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel, which recently underwent a major transformation.

Topland’s total commitment to the Brighton projects are in excess of £60 million.

William Davies, director of asset management team at Topland Group, said: “Brighton remains one of the UK’s major tourism hotspots and drives a huge amount of growth for local businesses and the economy. That’s why it’s vital to breathe new life into the city’s seafront with new accommodation that provides the high quality guest experience and creates an environment for both tourists and residents to thrive.

“This has been a fantastic team effort from all involved and we’re excited to be working alongside Dalata to bring forward this new site as we continue to support a variety of operators and the continued growth of the hotel and hospitality industry.”

