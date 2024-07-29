Workplace health service working with even more local businesses across Chichester District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Wellbeing’s workplace health service is working with more businesses and organisations across the Chichester District to help their staff make healthier lifestyle choices.

Since the start of the year, they have engaged with 35 businesses, including 10 new to the programme, carried out 48 workplace visits and over 120 wellbeing check-ins.

The visits begin with a general workplace visit to let staff know more about the different services available that can help them make positive, healthy changes.

Chichester Wellbeing operate across the district, which allows the advisor to link up with businesses and employers from different settings, who feel their staff may benefit from hearing more about the help that is available.

Recent organisations have included local charity St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and Secure Screening Ltd, a local business that provides vetting services for recruitment and HR.

“It’s really important that people remember that the Wellbeing Team are here not only to help our residents but are also available to support our businesses,” explains Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.

“Many referrals to the wellbeing team come through the GP service, and they have fantastic support from them. The team then often see that these referrals then open up further opportunities to possibly working with their place of work.

“By working with businesses and local organisations, the workplace health advisor encourages a proactive approach to health for staff which can then bring several benefits to the business. This includes individual wellbeing checks, NHS health checks, support for stopping smoking, and the Wellbeing teams Weigh Better Life weight management programme, as well as Heart Smart Walks and referring to the Alcohol Wellbeing Advisors.

“This can lead to several benefits, which includes a happier and healthier workforce, reduced sickness, improved staff retention and increased motivation, as well as an enhanced reputation for the employer.”

Tracie adds: “When a business approaches our advisor for a visit, often they are unsure where to start or what might benefit their employees the most. Our advisor can start with a general introduction at a staff meeting or can come in and provide individual wellbeing check ins for staff. From there the advisor can assess with them how they can further benefit from the services Chichester Wellbeing provides.”

Recent feedback for the visits has been very positive: a member of staff from St Wilfrid’s Hospice said the visits were ‘a fantastic service offered by Chichester Wellbeing. Thank you so much to the team’.

Another business that has used the service, Secure Screening Ltd, said: “What a great day you provided for us and such a brilliant response from the team. The feedback amongst us has been superb and everyone wanted to say how pleased they were to have put their name forward.”