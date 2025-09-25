World Alzheimer’s Day: Sussex solicitor commits to building a dementia friendly future

Raising Awareness, Providing Support: Bennett Oakley Solicitor’s Commitment to Dementia Care

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each September, World Alzheimer’s Month encourages people worldwide to learn more about dementia, challenge stigma, and support those living with the condition and their loved ones. World Alzheimer’s Day is a powerful reminder of the role we can all play in making our communities more supportive and inclusive.

At Bennett Oakley Solicitors, this message has been embraced thanks to the leadership of Claire Carberry, Head of Private Client. Having experienced dementia closely within her own family, Claire has been passionate about encouraging colleagues and business partners to deepen their understanding and take small steps that can make a meaningful difference.

Claire Carberry, Head of Private Client, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Alzheimer's Month

“I am passionate about making sure that as many people as possible are aware of the impact dementia can have, on those living with it, and on those who love and care for them. There are small things we can all do to help people live independently for as long as possible. As someone who has experienced it very closely with a family member, it means so much more to me.”

Employees at Bennett Oakley are taking the time to learn more, listen more, and adjust their approach when working with clients or engaging in the community. This reflects the firm’s belief that awareness and empathy are vital in ensuring people with dementia feel respected, understood, and supported.

Operations Director, Samuel Cash, adds:

“This is a very positive direction for our firm. Congratulations to Claire for bringing this initiative into the organisation and inspiring so many of us to get involved. We have already learnt so much from the resources Claire shared from Dementia Friends.”

By aligning with the values of World Alzheimer’s Month, Bennett Oakley Solicitors are demonstrating that becoming dementia friendly isn’t about grand gestures, but about small, everyday actions.

For more information regarding how to get involved and support this worthy cause, please visit the Dementia Friends website.