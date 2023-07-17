World’s first cocktail bar that accepts litter as currency to open in Sussex

The world’s first cocktail bar that will accept litter as currency is preparing to open in Sussex.

The Kraken Rum will be operating the cocktail bar out of Fortune of War in Kings Road, Brighton, on Saturday, July 29.

A spokesperson from the company said: “The first-of-its-kind beach bar will reward goers participating in an earlier beach clean with a party where all drinks are on ‘the beast’ as a thank you for protecting its ocean home

“The Kraken Rum has partnered with marine conservation charity PADI AWARE Foundation to host the Beast’s Beach Blitz, a two-hour clean of Brighton Beach on Saturday 29th July, which will coincide with a dive for debris off Brighton Pier to help the charity in its mission to reduce ocean debris by half within the next decade.”

Kraken Beach Clean. Picture from The Kraken Rum and Alex Bamford

Ian Amos from PADI AWARE Foundation added: “Since 1989 the team at PADI AWARE Foundation have removed over two million pieces of harmful debris from the ocean, helping to protect endangered marine species across the world.

"We’re delighted to be partnering again with The Kraken Rum in what will definitely be one of favourite cleans yet that will remove further debris from one of the UK’s most popular summer destinations. We look forward to seeing people at the clean and of course toasting to ‘the beast’ after a few hard hours of work that will help protect ocean life and keep our big blue sea from becoming a rubbish pit.”

To sign up for the beach clean please visit www.oceanviewdiving.co.uk/2023/07/03/ocean-view-padi-aware-kraken-saturday-29-july/