Worthing-based Samantha Hall Designs launches new black Labrador-inspired stationery

Samantha Hall Designs, known for creating heartfelt stationery and gifts inspired by pets and the natural world, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest collection featuring playful black Labradors.

The new range includes an enchanting pattern of black Labradors, expertly illustrated to capture the spirit and personality of these cherished pets. Available in three versatile formats - a decorative wooden ruler, premium washi tape, and collectable stickers - the collection brings a touch of countryside charm to everyday stationery.

"My latest designs celebrate the special bond between humans and their animal friends," says Samantha Hall, founder and creative director. "I’ve carefully crafted each piece to resonate with pet lovers while complementing our existing collection of nature-inspired stationery."

The collection features:

Stickers for dog-lovers

A practical yet stylish six inch wooden ruler

Decorative washi tape perfect for journaling, gift wrapping, and craft projects

High-quality stickers ideal for personalising planners, notebooks, and correspondence

The designs draw inspiration from Britain's enduring love of dogs and country living, making them perfect for both practical use and collecting.

In addition to the above, there are a total of 6 new dog sticker designs; Black Labrador, Fox Red Labrador, Border Collie, Golden Retriever, Vizsla, and German Shorthaired Pointer.

The new items are available from Thursday 6th March, to coincide with the start of Crufts, on Samantha Hall Designs' website www.samanthahall.design. Prices start from just £2.00.

Wooden ruler and washi tape

Established in 2017, Samantha Hall Designs creates distinctive stationery and gifts that celebrate the joy of animals and nature. Each design is crafted with attention to detail and a deep appreciation for the British countryside and its treasured pets.

Follow Samantha Hall Designs on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samanthahalldesigns/

and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samanthahalldesign/