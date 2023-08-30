Worthing-based South Coast Skate Club expands to Lancing with whole new team of volunteers

​​Five years after launching in Worthing, South Coast Skate Club has expanded to Lancing and a whole new team has been taken on to run free lessons in the village.

Founder Dale Lay has seen the not-for-profit community interest company grow at a rapid pace since he set it up in 2017 to help people with their self-development through skateboarding and projects inspired by its subculture.

Many different activities and projects have been provided across West Sussex, including the Pass The Torch young leader's course with Clown skateboards, filmmaking, educational magazine projects, screen printing workshops, skate premiers, pizza making and skate fun days with Well Hungry Pizza, a weekly indoor youth club, supporting local talent through a flow programme and marginalised group lessons for adults.

Dale said: "The main flagship project has seen SCSC expand throughout West Sussex, providing free skateboard lessons, currently in four different areas, with safety equipment and skateboards to borrow on the day.

"With SCSC growing at a fast pace, we have taken on a whole new team to run free lessons at Lancing skatepark on Beach Green, ongoing on Saturday mornings. The team of volunteers have been long-time locals, setting a good example for younger skaters in the area, so for them to be volunteering for SCSC fits really well.

"We couldn't be happier to have the new team, James Peters, Edward Whitting and Sam Maysey, set up in Lancing. It's the first time we have expanded to such a degree, as all of our projects have Jo Fry, manager, or me present throughout a project.

"We are hoping to continue this expansion and take on more volunteers of such a high calibre in the future. We are also working on developing a youth management team, to help young people learn entrepreneurial skills."

1 . South Coast Skate Club South Coast Skate Club has expanded to Lancing, having been set up as a not-for-profit community interest company in Worthing in 2017 Photo: Dale Lay / Submitted

