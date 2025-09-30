Worthing cafe run by learning disabled trainees wins England's Business Award

On Sunday evening we attended Englands Business Awards for the South East Region after being nominated for the category of Best Café. We were truly amazed by the nomination, especially since our café serves as a training centre for young people with diverse learning difficulties and disabilities. Our focus is primarily on the needs of the trainees as we are part of The SAND Project college where we seek to equip our trainees with the skills they need to become successful in living independent and productive lives. We were pleased our efforts to meet customer needs earned us this nomination.

Over the last two and a half years of being open, we are proud to have built up a loyal following of customers who appreciate the efforts of our trainees in honing their skills in customer service, coffee making, food preparation, communication and money handling. The trainees work best through constant practice and it is wonderful to see their development over the time they are with us.

With the support of our customers and our wider SAND family, we received enough votes to make it to the final which was to be held in Ashford in Kent. This was thrilling enough and we saw it as a chance to tell other local businesses what we do as we are always on the look out for employers who will take a chance on our trainees and offer them meaningful work experience. We never expected what came next- the names for the finalists were read out, the drum rolled and the winning name for Sussex Best Café was announced- it was us! East Toast Café!

I felt very emotional when going up to collect the Award as I see it as a tremendous accolade for the incredible hard work that our trainees put in every day they are with us. They don’t just do the job well, they put a lot of work into overcoming anxieties, communication difficulties, physical and sensory impairments. I am continually inspired by their dedication to the café – wanting it to be just as good as any other café so how wonderful to be told that they run one that is not only up to scratch but the best in Sussex! I hope that this will give employers the confidence to consider taking on our trainees when they know they can work to such an amazing standard. Next step for us is to compete in the National final to be held in Birmingham in November- wish us well!