Worthing care home celebrates first anniversary with Harvest themed party

​​A Worthing care home has celebrated the first anniversary with a Harvest Festival themed party for residents and guests.

Tarring Manor, in South Street, Tarring, is part of the Caring Homes Group, which is itself celebrating 30 years in the business.

Conrad Bool, customer relationship manager, said: "I feel really proud. We have got a really good group of residents. The event was for the residents, families, stakeholders and guests to celebrate our first birthday since we opened on October 2, 2023, and to pay homage to the bounty of ' England's green and pleasant land'."

There was music and dancing at the party on Thursday, and autumn-inspired food was shared in the first-floor dining area. It was designed to be a sociable celebration with a real community feel to mark a fantastic first year.

Karen Grainger, home manager, announcing a new Caring Homes Group initiative at the Tarring Manor first anniversary party

Karen Grainger, home manager, announced a new Caring Homes Group initiative, a charity for the welfare of the staff.

She said: "I think that is an amazing thing. So if somebody falls into a particular hardship, it will go in front of a specialist board and it will be decided if they can have a piece of equipment, a dishwasher, anything like that. It's a family company based on family values.

"I felt that was quite awe inspiring. I've been working for Caring Homes for 11-and-a-half years and I have to say for a manager to be in the position for that amount of time in the care home industry is amazing."

Raising a toast, she added: "It has been a marvellous first year. We have a great team here and we have amazing residents. We are very proud of our home. The location is absolutely stunning. It's like the outside coming in.

"I remember when we first opened, the CQC said 'what is it about this building?' and I said I just love the light. We feel like we're not trapped."