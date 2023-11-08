A Worthing care home known for its spectacular poppy creations for Remembrance Day has produced its biggest display yet.

Residents at Avon Manor, in Manor Road, have painted more than 6,000 poppies this year and these have been used to make two cascades, a large poppy, three Spitfires, two soldiers and a horse.

Lisa Moulding, registered manager, said: "We started making the poppies in 2020 for a project during lockdown. We use plastic bottles to make the poppies, which are donated by the public and relatives.

"Our residents have now painted more than 6,000 poppies. We have two cascades, a large poppy, three Spitfires, two soldiers and a horse. This year’s project was to put 1,200 poppies along the wall, plus a crochet soldier called Tommy and a replica of HMS Eagle for one of our friends of the Manor who served on that ship.

"We are proud of what our residents have accomplished and one of our residents cried when she saw the final project as she felt so proud.

"Our project involves the work of all of our staff, residents and families. It is becoming a visiting spot for locals who come back every year to see what we have done."

