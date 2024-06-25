Worthing care home's Walk and Wheel 2024 raises hundreds for community dementia support service

The annual sponsored Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 saw a group of around 35 people travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront on Wednesday, June 19.

The finish line was back at the home and when everyone returned, there was a celebration with ice-cream, medals and certificates.

Karen Lisher, manager, said: "This year we are raising money for Worthing Dementia Hub, which comes under Beehive Care in Ferring, and we have raised more than £800. They provide a support service in the community for people living with dementia and their carers.

"At Highgrove House, we care and support residents to live well with dementia. Following our success in previous years, we repeated Walk and Wheel with residents, relatives, friends and staff of Highgrove House walking and wheeling from our care home to the seafront, where we will had refreshments before returning home to a well-deserved ice cream."

1 . Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 : Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 The annual sponsored Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 saw a group of around 35 people travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront on Wednesday, June 19.Photo: Karen Lisher

2 . Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 : Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 The annual sponsored Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 saw a group of around 35 people travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront on Wednesday, June 19.Photo: Karen Lisher

3 . Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 : Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 The annual sponsored Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 saw a group of around 35 people travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront on Wednesday, June 19.Photo: Karen Lisher

4 . Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 : Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 The annual sponsored Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2024 saw a group of around 35 people travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront on Wednesday, June 19.Photo: Karen Lisher