Worthing charity shop to become exclusive art studio and shop selling original products designed and created by adults with learning disabilities
and live on Freeview channel 276
Superstar Arts first opened the charity shop in May 2021, just a short distance from its base at West Worthing Baptist Church.
The shop always sold the Superstar Arts products, like t-shirts, bags and pom-pom wreaths, among donated secondhand goods but it is now being redesigned to concentrate solely on the artists' work.
Jo Sullivan, chief executive and co-founder, said: "The adults with learning disabilities who we support, and access our service, design, print and create so many wonderful products we wanted them to have a space they have complete ownership over that could also act as a gallery and art studio.
"We have worked hard to repurpose and refurbish our old charity shop at 31 South Street, Tarring, to transform it into a shop solely selling our Superstar artists' original products.
"This wonderful new shop and art studio will create lots more exciting opportunities for our Superstar artists and we hope the local community will come along and support our charity and check out the new stock.
"They have been busy screenprinting t-shirts, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, wall prints and cards, along with creating handmade items like woven bags, pom-pom wreaths and jewellery. We will also have original framed works of art on display and for sale."
The grand reopening is planned for Tuesday, September 3, at 10.30pm. The shop will be opening Monday 1pm to 5pm and Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm , as well as Saturday mornings when possible.
Visit the online store at www.superstararts.com/store to view the Superstar Arts products.
The charity works with people with learning disabilities from across West Sussex and provides creative educational projects for them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.