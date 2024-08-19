Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Worthing charity shop is being refurbished and repurposed to sell exclusively a range of original products made by the creative people it supported.

Superstar Arts first opened the charity shop in May 2021, just a short distance from its base at West Worthing Baptist Church.

The shop always sold the Superstar Arts products, like t-shirts, bags and pom-pom wreaths, among donated secondhand goods but it is now being redesigned to concentrate solely on the artists' work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Sullivan, chief executive and co-founder, said: "The adults with learning disabilities who we support, and access our service, design, print and create so many wonderful products we wanted them to have a space they have complete ownership over that could also act as a gallery and art studio.

The Superstar Arts charity shop in South Street, Tarring, that will be reopening as an art studio and shop selling exclusively Superstar artists' products. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"We have worked hard to repurpose and refurbish our old charity shop at 31 South Street, Tarring, to transform it into a shop solely selling our Superstar artists' original products.

"This wonderful new shop and art studio will create lots more exciting opportunities for our Superstar artists and we hope the local community will come along and support our charity and check out the new stock.

"They have been busy screenprinting t-shirts, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, wall prints and cards, along with creating handmade items like woven bags, pom-pom wreaths and jewellery. We will also have original framed works of art on display and for sale."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grand reopening is planned for Tuesday, September 3, at 10.30pm. The shop will be opening Monday 1pm to 5pm and Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm , as well as Saturday mornings when possible.

Visit the online store at www.superstararts.com/store to view the Superstar Arts products.

The charity works with people with learning disabilities from across West Sussex and provides creative educational projects for them.