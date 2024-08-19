Worthing crochet queen offers rewards in Crowdfunder for craft shop in West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worthing crochet queen has launched a Crowdfunder to open a shop in Rustington, offering a range of rewards for supporters who sign up.

Justine Robson currently runs Little Box of Crochet from her home and also organises the Carry on Crafting Festival at the South of England Showground in July and December.

Having longed for her own craft shop, she finally hopes to see her dream come true by taking over the former Applemoon Interiors shop in Rustington, dating back to 1841 and the site of the village's first known shop.

Now, Justine is calling on the crafting community to help make her dream a reality, with a £35,000 target on her Carry on Crafting Shop appeal on Crowdfunder.

The shop in Sea Lane, Rustington, where Carry on Crafting will be opening

Justine said: "I want nothing more than to bring you the finest craft shop Rustington has ever seen. I'm talking classes, supplies, craft kits, gifts, and even a little coffee bar.

"There are two parts to the shop – the main entrance where you'll be able to buy yarn, sip coffee, and sit on a Victorian sofa while you knit and natter with your friends. The second half of the shop will be filled with an eclectic mix of craft supplies, craft kits, beautifully-selected gifts, a haberdashery corner, and all manner of lovely things.

"Upstairs will be the classroom where we'll be hosting everything from crochet to sewing, macrame to terrarium building. There will also be an office for us to use as our business base instead of using my dining room table, as we have been all these years!"

The first known shop in the village, dating back to 1841 - perhaps best known as Humphrey's Stores, then Owen Electrical, which opened there in 1927

Justine has always been creative and has a degree in graphic design but ended up working in finance for many years. She enjoyed the work until a breakdown, out of the blue, brought her back to what she loves.

She explained: "It was a very tough time in my life. My body and my mind just gave up. It was the darkest year of my life but without it, I wouldn’t have come back to what I love – being creative.

"I started helping my mum with her little Facebook business and it started to grow so much, she needed to teach me how to crochet so I could help with orders and that, as they say, is how it all began. Our Facebook page now has around 10,000 followers, which is amazing."

Justine's partner built her a craft room in the garden, where she could heal and work with her hands, getting back to her crafty roots. She began to build a huge, crafty community, starting with teaching classes around 2016, then running crochet retreats and finally the first Carry on Crafting Festival in 2022.

From a connection she made at the festival, Justine was offered the opportunity to take over a crochet subscription box business, Little Box of Crochet, which she runs monthly with the help of her friend Chloe.

In many ways, this put her 'pie-in-the-sky fantasy' of owning a craft shop on the back burner. But the dream never died and within a week of spotting the shop in Sea Lane, Rustington, had become available, she had put in an offer.

Justine said: "The building is owned by the local church and due to needed building works and various legalities, it has taken much longer than we anticipated for it to be ready for use.

"We intended on getting the shop first and then getting a warehouse to house stock, pack boxes and store everything we need for the festival but unfortunately we had to do it the other way around. We ended up using our money to get the warehouse first, as my house was bursting at the seams and we knew it was going to be a much longer wait for the shop.

"I knew we had found the perfect building to help complete my dream. This beautiful old shop in Rustington is exactly what I have always wanted, a place for like-minded people to gather and be creative.

"We think this shop can be an integral part of this village and, of course, my businesses, as everything I do, is about bringing people together and getting creative, whether it's a hobby, you're a small business or it's for your mental health, we are here. We have lots of wonderful rewards for you to choose from. I am so very grateful for any contribution."

Rewards start at £10 for a branded badge and sticker. Buy a virtual 'brick' for £20 and see your name on a wall in the shop, choose a previous Little Box of Crochet for £50, or a crochet advent calendar project for £75.

Justine is also offering a four-sessions beginners crochet class for £130, a two-hour private crochet class for five at £300 and a VIP festival experience for two at £1,000.

Justine said: "We want to use the money to get the deposit and rent paid in advance to give us some breathing space. We will be doing the shop up, painting inside and out and we would like to put the original writing back on the front of the shop but with a twist.

"We will be wallpapering and upcycling inside to give you an eclectic crafty feel to the shop with of course a Cath Kidston inspired flourish, as is my trademark. We need to get the sign made for out front and we also need to make sure we are fully stocked for our grand opening.

"If we manage to raise the money and go into our stretch fund, we want to use this to get the building next door to convert into a classroom which is wheelchair accessible, giving more people a chance to get crafty with us."