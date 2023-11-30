Worthing estate agent celebrates winning the triple!

During this year’s busy award season James & James Estate Agents were short listed for four awards. Three national awards and one local award. They are delighted to be bringing home the silverware from all three venues.

The three awards were EA Masters awards, The very prestigious Negotiator awards & the local Adur & Worthing business awards.

EA Masters Awards:

Excellent for Best Estate Agency Guide 2024

James Brock & Jim Bacon at the Adur & Worthing Business Awards

The excellent award means they are among the top 20% of estate agency branches in the country and showing a commendable dedication to client satisfaction and results delivery.

There are 13,080 estate agents in the UK and the performance gap between the best and worst performers is vast.

Best Estate Agent Guide makes it easier to choose an estate or letting agent by measuring the performance of every estate agent in the country and only listing those that meet our high standards.

EA Masters have assessed 99.6% of all estate agents in the country.

‘Highly Commended’ for Business in the Community – Adur & Worthing Business Awards

The majority of the James & James team attended the award ceremony to celebrate a fantastic year and to pick up the award for business in the community.

The 15th Adur & Worthing Business Awards were hosted at The Pavilion, Worthing. An evening uniting almost 400 attendees from local businesses. This event has firmly established itself as one of the most prestigious events in the local business calendar.

James Brock (director) commented “out of every award, accolade & 5 star review, being recognised for our support in the community is and will always be the most import prize for us. We love to support local schools, charities and clubs. Its so important for us to give back where we can.

Finally;

‘Silver’ for New Agency of the Year – The Negotiator Awards

The Negotiator Awards is the UK’s leading independent awards programme for estate and letting agents, their suppliers, and the residential property industry.

It has been established for 15 years and has become, through an impeccable reputation for fairness and transparency, the most prestigious and valuable awards for UK estate and letting agents.

The Awards are judged by a stellar panel of individuals – leaders and experts with the reputation of being among the highest achievers in the residential property industry. They are not paid and are invited to judge based on their experience and expertise in all the areas of business and various disciplines, tested by the Awards.

The judging process is the most robust, open, and transparent process of any property awards

