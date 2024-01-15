Worthing estate agent expands to serve growing demand for property in Durrington and Salvington

A Worthing estate agent has expanded, opening a new office for Durrington and Salvington to serve the growing demand for property in the area.

Already a leading name in the Goring property market, Aspire Residential has just opened a second office in the heart of Salvington.

Branch manager Mike Taylor said the expansion marked a significant milestone for the company, 'solidifying its commitment to providing the highest level of estate agency services in this thriving community'.

The office in Selden Parade, Salvington Road, will offer a dedicated service for the BN13 and BN14 postcodes.

Aspire Residential owner Mike Jones, left, and branch manager Mike Taylor

Owner Mike Jones said: "Durrington was an area we considered prior to opening our first office in Goring-by-Sea, however we could not find a suitable location for the office at the time.

"It just so happened that a great space came up in Goring Road, which we decided to go for but we have always kept an eye out for the right opportunity, so it is fantastic to finally be able to open an office here in Durrington and Salvington."

Aspire Residential is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of each client and tailors its services to ensure the best possible outcomes for your buying or selling requirements. Visit www.aspireresidential.co.uk for more information.

Aspire Residential has opened a new office for Durrington and Salvington. If you are interested in selling or buying in the area then get in touch with a member of the team on 01903 910424 or email the office directly on [email protected]

Mr Taylor said: "Having previously worked in Worthing town centre, I have known and respected Mike for a long time and having lived in Worthing for many years, I have seen the rapid growth of Aspire Residential since it opened in 2019.

"When I made the decision to leave the London and Surrey property market, Aspire Residential was the only company I would have considered.