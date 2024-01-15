Worthing estate agent expands to serve growing demand for property in Durrington and Salvington
Already a leading name in the Goring property market, Aspire Residential has just opened a second office in the heart of Salvington.
Branch manager Mike Taylor said the expansion marked a significant milestone for the company, 'solidifying its commitment to providing the highest level of estate agency services in this thriving community'.
The office in Selden Parade, Salvington Road, will offer a dedicated service for the BN13 and BN14 postcodes.
Owner Mike Jones said: "Durrington was an area we considered prior to opening our first office in Goring-by-Sea, however we could not find a suitable location for the office at the time.
"It just so happened that a great space came up in Goring Road, which we decided to go for but we have always kept an eye out for the right opportunity, so it is fantastic to finally be able to open an office here in Durrington and Salvington."
Mr Taylor said: "Having previously worked in Worthing town centre, I have known and respected Mike for a long time and having lived in Worthing for many years, I have seen the rapid growth of Aspire Residential since it opened in 2019.
"When I made the decision to leave the London and Surrey property market, Aspire Residential was the only company I would have considered.
"The opportunity to expand this already successful and highly- regarded company into an area I live and know so well did not even require a moment’s hesitation. Aspire Residential focus on customer service and have the same high standards I hold myself accountable to, so it really is the perfect fit."