Worthing hair salon makes national awards finals
With a record-breaking number of entries and top-tier quality across the board, the 2024 SB Awards are set to be bigger and better than ever, as finalists now face the second round of judging.
Founder Joanne Charlton shared her excitement about the incredible standard of submissions, saying: “The standard of entries is better than ever before across every category. It means we have a really strong line-up of finalists, and I certainly do not envy the judges now!”
The SB Awards recognise outstanding individuals, businesses, and initiatives making waves in the industry, with the support of sponsors HairCon, Jena, Remi Cachet and Keratin Complex.
The finalists now move on to the final round, where a panel of industry pros, including Sally and Jamie Brooks, Errol Douglas and Sophia Hilton, will have the tough job of picking the winners.
The big reveal will happen at an exciting awards night on March 24, 2025 at 12th Knot, Sea Containers, London, bringing together the best and brightest to celebrate their success.