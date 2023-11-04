A popular ice rink in Worthing has pushed back its opening date after its marquee sustained damage during Storm Ciaran.

The ice rink in Steyne Gardens was set to open today (Saturday, November 4) but will now open a week later on Saturday, November 11.

A statement posted on the Worthing Ice Rink Facebook page reads: “Due to the storm damage which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning and the set back this has had on our build process we have decided to delay the opening by a week.”

The ice rink organisers earlier confirmed that any tickets booked for this weekend would be refunded through Eventbrite.

The ice rink in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, was battered by Storm Ciarán Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Skaters of all ages and abilities over the age of four are welcome, and penguin skate aids will be available to hire.

An on-site cafe will be open daily offering hot drinks and snacks such as crepes, hot dogs and chips.

Sessions will run from 1.45pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday, during term time.