Worthing jewellery brand launches fundraiser for animal charity Four Paws
Ross Cutting and Jana Reinhardt, the animal loving couple behind the brand, are hoping to raise £500 for Four Paws after launching a raffle this week
They are giving away 5 £100 gift vouchers as prizes in the special charity raffle, with the lucky winner able to spend their prize on Jana Reinhardt's beautiful sustainably handmade-to-order jewellery.
Entrants just need to make £3 donation to enter, with each £3 donation buying you a ticket that will be entered into the raffle. The winners will be picked at random from all the entries on the 31st of March, and all monies raised will go to help 4Paws, an animal welfare charity which helps vulnerable animals throughout the world.
Jana said, "We already have a charity collection of jewellery which has helped us raise over £15,000 so far for various animal welfare charities.
With so much conflict in the world right now, and so many animals abandoned and suffering, we wanted to go one step further and decided that this year we would like to raise some money for 4PAWS too.
By entering the raffle you can support a fantastic cause AND be in with a chance of winning a great prize. £100 voucher will allow the 5 winners to purchase on of our handmade pieces that they can cherish forever."
To take part in the charity raffle go to the Just Giving Jana Reinhardt have set up here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jana-reinhardt-fourpaws
Make a donation (minimum £3), leave your name and then email the brand HERE to confirm how many tickets you bought and leave your email address so Jana and Ross can contact you if you win.
