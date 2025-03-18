Worthing jewellery brand launches fundraiser for animal charity Four Paws

Jana Reinhardt - an ethical jewellery brand based in Worthing, West Sussex - has just launched a fundraiser to help generate vital funds for the charity Four Paws. A charity who are working to improve animal welfare around the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Cutting and Jana Reinhardt, the animal loving couple behind the brand, are hoping to raise £500 for Four Paws after launching a raffle this week

They are giving away 5 £100 gift vouchers as prizes in the special charity raffle, with the lucky winner able to spend their prize on Jana Reinhardt's beautiful sustainably handmade-to-order jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants just need to make £3 donation to enter, with each £3 donation buying you a ticket that will be entered into the raffle. The winners will be picked at random from all the entries on the 31st of March, and all monies raised will go to help 4Paws, an animal welfare charity which helps vulnerable animals throughout the world.

One of the necklaces the brand have designed to raise money for animal charities.

Jana said, "We already have a charity collection of jewellery which has helped us raise over £15,000 so far for various animal welfare charities.

With so much conflict in the world right now, and so many animals abandoned and suffering, we wanted to go one step further and decided that this year we would like to raise some money for 4PAWS too.

By entering the raffle you can support a fantastic cause AND be in with a chance of winning a great prize. £100 voucher will allow the 5 winners to purchase on of our handmade pieces that they can cherish forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part in the charity raffle go to the Just Giving Jana Reinhardt have set up here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jana-reinhardt-fourpaws

Make a donation (minimum £3), leave your name and then email the brand HERE to confirm how many tickets you bought and leave your email address so Jana and Ross can contact you if you win.

.