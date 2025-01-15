Worthing professionals broker international deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Macdonald, a local multilingual Chartered Accountant whose practice is The Martlet Partnership in Yeoman Gate, Worthing and Carmen Calvo , a dual qualified Spanish and British lawyer with her own practice in Worthing, have negotiated a collaboration agreement between two leading national and international organisations.

David is also a director of UK200Group, the UK’s leading professional services group of independent quality assured accountancy and law firms.

The UK200Group has an international outreach of AGN International, a leading worldwide association of independent firms representing 520 offices in 70 countries in tax audit and advisory.

Carmen Calvo is the British representative of Iurisgal, the first and only global network of independent law firms whose main spoken language is Spanish.

Pictured are David Macdonald (left), Carmen Calvo (centre) together With Declan Swan CEO of Uk 200 Group.

Iurisgal is represented in more than 50 countries and, although the principal language is Spanish, all of the members are also fluent in English.

The collaboration agreement allows members of both associations to liaise with each other in the knowledge that all member firms are subject to quality assurance procedures.

For UK200 members, it gives an outlet for the law member firms to engage with professional firms throughout the world should any of their clients have a need for legal services in other countries and complements the arrangement already in place with AGN International.