Worthing pub offers free soup and free coats to keep the community warm this winter

A Worthing pub is keeping the community warm this winter with free coats and free soup for everyone.

The Brooksteed owners Aaron Burns and John Azzopardi have teamed up with Karen Daniel, owner of fruit and vegetables supplier SOUK, to launch the offering of free soup, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.

John said: "We are making this offer to absolutely everyone. If you’re finding it hard to keep warm at the moment, or if you’re feeling lonely, we would like you to feel free to come into our pub, keep warm and have some free soup.

"The soup will be different every day but will always be suitable for all dietary requirements. No questions will be asked other than 'would you like some soup?'. Our community have always supported us and we would like to give something small back.

John Azzopardi at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, Worthing, is offering everyone free soup and free coats this winter

"SOUK has been instrumental in setting this up. It is helping to combat food waste, as we are using the vegetables left over at the end of the week, which Karen cannot sell but which are perfectly fine for making delicious soups."

Launched on Monday, December 12, the soup idea quickly captured the spirit of the community around The Brooksteed, with customers offering to make soup and supplying homemade bread.

John said: "We are very grateful to people for making the soup. We have also had a lot of donations of money towards ingredients, even from a man from Birmingham who has never been to the pub."

Alongside the soup offering, The Brooksteed has set up a coat rack outside the pub in South Farm Road, where people are invited to help themselves, no questions asked. People have generously donated coats of all sizes and these can be taken from the rack by anyone who needs one.

John said: "It is for the community because people have supported us all through Covid and we want to give something back. If you need a coat, please take one. If you have a spare, please leave one. It’s as simple as that."