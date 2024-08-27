Worthing pub that shut suddenly four weeks ago is back open, with popular previous landlord behind the bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worthing pub that closed suddenly four weeks ago has been reopened with previous landlords back in charge.

Kat Barr and her partner Steve Reeve saw The Alexandra through the difficult Covid period and are now back running the pub, alongside Ye Olde House At Home in Broadwater.

Kat said: "It has been shut for just under four weeks due to circumstances. It was offered up to us and we jumped at the chance because we know it so well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kat will be working the bar at both pubs and Steve is the chef at Ye Olde House At Home.

Kat Barr and Steve Reeve are back in charge at The Alexandra in Worthing

They reopened the doors of The Alexandra, in Lyndhurst Road, on Bank Holiday Monday and were immediately busy.

Kat said: "It is almost deja vu, with a lot of the regulars coming back to us straightaway. It was a bit like stepping back in time. We were really nice and busy all day.

"It is lovely to be back. It is very much chimney pots around here, you see the same regular faces."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat and Steve came to The Alexandra in November 2019 and were well known for their Sunday roasts.

Kat said: "We went there just before lockdown and stayed for a couple of years. It was popular for Sunday roasts before. We are not doing food just yet but we are looking at menu ideas and it will come."

The couple left The Alexandra in 2022 to run The Gardeners Arms in Sompting for a short while before settling at Ye Olde House At Home, in Broadwater Street East, on August 10 last year.

With two pubs to run now, Kat said: "We are both workhorses and we have made friends along the way with a lot of the regulars.

"We are humbled by every customer that came in to welcome us and all the messages of support - long may it continue, and it's so brilliant to be back open again!"