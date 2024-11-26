The Corner House was founded as a free house in 2015 but the three owners, brothers Matt and Tim Taylor and lifelong friend Darren Gearing, have been supporting Superstar Arts since they opened Beach House on Worthing seafront in March 2014.

Every year, they have held a family Christmas event with sing along carols to raise money for the Worthing-based charity. This year, the date has been set for December 23 from 6pm.

Darren explained: "We started this the Christmas after we opened Beach House and it was just so successful. Since we opened The Corner House, we have held it here in the garden marquee, because it was so popular and Beach House was too small.

"The very least we have had is 250 people but normally it is much more. It is a free event with a bucket collection. We have always raised money for Superstar Arts and this year we hope to raise at least £1,000.

"It is lovely, a really good get-together that always works well. It’s now become a calendar event for all involved. We get people from all walks of life to sing carols with a professional trio, all around a piano, bass and lead guitar."

Pub staff have decorated the garden at The Corner House this week, as well as inside, but for the first time, the windows have been decorated by Superstar Arts, which delivers high quality, meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Fi Butcher and Joe Cox, who run the charity's art in the community group at West Worthing Baptist Church, said they planned the windows so that all the artists could take part in the project.

Joe said: "We have designed it to be fully inclusive so everyone can be involved and it is a sustainable project because we have used leftover vinyl."

Fi added: "They have all designed their own baubles. We got them to do their design on a sheet and then put it in a stencil cutter machine."

Superstar artists Hollie and Leanne were at The Corner House with Fi and Joe on Tuesday morning, helping to create the windows, including sticking up the vinyl pieces and colouring in the 'Merry Christmas' using chalk pens.

The Corner House festive menu, with three courses for £35, launches on Wednesday, November 27, and will be available for lunch and dinner until December 21, Wednesday to Sunday.

1 . The Corner House : The Corner House Windows at The Corner House in Worthing have been given a unique Christmas makeover to celebrate 10 years of partnership with West Sussex charity Superstar Arts Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

