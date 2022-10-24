Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022: Find at least 15 scarecrows at Worthing town centre businesses to enter draw for giant sweet hamper

Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022 launched today in Worthing town centre with 21 scarecrows to find in the windows of town centre businesses. Find at least 15 of the scarecrows’ names to enter the draw to win a giant sweet hamper.

By Elaine Hammond
20 hours ago
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 9:16am

Pick up a trail at I Love Candy, in Bath Place. Other businesses taking part are Munch, Richard John, Blue Flame Vision, Gigglewick, The Cow Shed, Cocks Kitchen, Charlene’s Chocolate Factory, West Sussex Bedrooms, Sewsilver, Brent Lodge charity shop, Feast, Aries Dog Boutique, The Little Craftery, Vegan Street Food Co., The Happy Teapot, Hisbe, Greenfingers, Studio at the Lido, Floral Cafe and Porto’s Flowers.

1. Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

2. Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

3. Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

4. Worthing Scarecrow Trail 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

