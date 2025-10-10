Worthing seafront investment chance at auction

A mixed-use property on Worthing seafront comprising a popular bar/restaurant and flats is coming up for auction as an investment opportunity later this month.

Substantial end-terrace 24-25 Marine Parade is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Arranged over five floors, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £650,000 to £675,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

The ground floor, with basement, is currently let at £37,500 per annum with the self-contained three flats on the upper floors currently vacant.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold mixed use part possession occupying a prominent corner location on Worthing seafront.

“The ground floor is let on a 20-year lease at £37,500 per annum to Number Twenty Four Bar and Kitchen as a licenced premises, and this business has been established in this location for a number of years.

“The self-contained upper parts are arranged as three, two/three-bedroom flats with access from Marine Parade at the front and Bedford Row to the rear.

“We consider this property to be ideal for continued investment with the upper parts having the potential to refurbish and re-let or sell on.”

The property is situated in a central and convenient location with comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity and excellent road links to Brighton, Chichester and all coastal towns via the A259.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.