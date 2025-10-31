Worthing seafront investment property sold by auctioneer

AUICTION: Substantial end-terrace 24-25 Marine Parade, Worthing

A mixed-use property arranged over five floors on Worthing seafront and comprising a popular bar/restaurant and flats has been sold this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substantial end-terrace 24-25 Marine Parade was among 187 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It was offered with a freehold guide price of £650,000 to £675,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 30 October, but was sold prior to the auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This rare opportunity to acquire a freehold mixed use part possession occupying a prominent corner location on Worthing seafront was snapped up quickly.

“We had considered the property ideal for continued investment – with the upper parts having the potential to refurbish and re-let or sell on – and our buyer agreed.”

The ground floor, with basement, is currently let at £37,500 per annum to Number Twenty Four Bar and Kitchen as a licenced premises, with the self-contained three flats on the upper floors currently vacant.

The self-contained upper parts are arranged as three, two/three-bedroom flats with access from Marine Parade at the front and Bedford Row to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is situated in a central and convenient location with comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity and excellent road links to Brighton, Chichester and all coastal towns via the A259.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm’s last online auction of this year, the eighth, ends on 11 December, with bidding live from 9 December. Lot entries close on 17 November and the catalogue is online from 20 November.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.