Worthing shops join Too Good To Go scheme, giving customers opportunity to grab surplus groceries at knockdown prices

​​Morrisons Daily convenience stores in Worthing have joined the Too Good To Go scheme, giving customers the opportunity to grab surplus groceries at knockdown prices.

More than two million Surprise Bags have been saved since Morrisons became the first national supermarket to partner with Too Good To Go in 2019.

Now more than 930 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, including Strand Parade, Heene Road and Limbrick Corner, have joined after the partnership was extended to help fight food waste and offer great value to consumers.

Andrew Edlin, senior sustainability manager for Morrisons, said: “Customers and colleagues continue to tell us how much they value Too Good To Go’s Surprise Bags from Morrisons. It saves customers money while also helping us to play our part in reducing food waste and hitting our sustainability target of achieving scope 3 net-zero operational emissions, so we are delighted to be rolling the bags out to some of our Morrisons Daily convenience stores.”

Following a successful trial in various locations across north England, the Midlands and Wales, Morrisons has expanded its commitment to sustainability by listing Morrisons Daily convenience stores on Too Good To Go, the world’s number one marketplace for surplus food.

Each bag contains quality food nearing its sell-by date, available at a reduced price. The Morrisons Daily Surprise Bag is £3.30, offering a selection that may include fruit, vegetables, cakes, pastries, fish and meat with an initial value of £9.

Sophie Trueman, country director at Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, said: "Our team is absolutely thrilled to have Morrisons Daily joining the fight against food waste. At Too Good To Go, we believe that saving food from going to waste is a win-win-win – businesses can recover the sunk cost of would-be wasted food, consumers can get good food for less, and with one simple action, we’re collectively doing something great for the planet by stopping that food from ending up in landfill.”