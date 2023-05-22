Worthing telecoms firm is feeling the buzz with bee sponsorship

Best4Systems have been trading since 1995 supplying headsets, business phones and conferencing solutions, and increasingly repurposing and recycling existing telecoms in a bid to support a greener future. The sponsoring of the hive is a further opportunity to promote green business and support the local environment.
With the tagline, "improving the world, one bee at a time", SWFarms, which was launched in 2019 with 10 hives, has attracted the attention of many local businesses who sponsor hives as part of their green initiative.