Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Worthing telecoms firm is feeling the buzz with bee sponsorship

Worthing firm Best4Systems is supporting bees by sponsoring SWHoney Farms who have apiaries in Worthing and the South East.

By Lucy SwansonContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:18 BST
Best4Systems Beehive at SWFarmsBest4Systems Beehive at SWFarms
Best4Systems Beehive at SWFarms

Best4Systems have been trading since 1995 supplying headsets, business phones and conferencing solutions, and increasingly repurposing and recycling existing telecoms in a bid to support a greener future. The sponsoring of the hive is a further opportunity to promote green business and support the local environment.

With the tagline, "improving the world, one bee at a time", SWFarms, which was launched in 2019 with 10 hives, has attracted the attention of many local businesses who sponsor hives as part of their green initiative.

Related topics:South East