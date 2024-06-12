Worthing travel company launches excursions to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex based company, Event Travel Hub, has organised two local excursions to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Event Travel Hub’s Director, Darren Gallis, a 51-year-old resident of Storrington, Sussex, was inspired to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK after seeing how the condition affected his grandfather, Harry Gallis.

50% of the profits from each ticket sold for Event Travel Hub’s New Forest Tour on 14 August 2024 and trip to Winchester Christmas Market on 27 November will go to Parkinson’s UK.

Darren Gallis, Director of Event Travel Hub said: “My grandad, who we called Pop, lived with Parkinson’s for many years, and we witnessed the gradual yet aggressive impact of Parkinson’s on him. Our family, especially my Nan, supported him throughout. She was so strong and had the ability to remember Pop for the person he was and not the person he became with Parkinson’s.”

Event Travel Hub with Katherine Dennis from Parkinson's UK

“I have seen the great work of Parkinson’s UK firsthand, it’s a charity close to our family’s heart. By hosting these excursions, we aim to not only raise funds but also spread awareness about Parkinson’s UK and the incredible work they do. We encourage everyone to join us, have fun, and contribute to this important cause.”

Katherine Dennis, Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Darren and Event Travel Hub for supporting Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives and our ultimate goal is to improve life for everyone affected by the condition. And you can help. We're always looking to partner with companies that share this goal.

“From organising fundraising events, to signing up to payroll giving, there are lots of ways for your business to give back and support the Parkinson's community. No matter what you want to achieve, we'll work with you to reach your goals.”

The ‘New Forest Tour’ is taking place on 14 August and costs £36.00 per adult ‘Winchester Christmas Market’ is taking place on 27 November and costs £35.00 per adult. Both tours depart between 8am and 9am and offer various pick-up locations across Sussex, returning back around 8pm.

For more information and to book your seat for these memorable excursions, visit Event Travel Hub or email [email protected] or call 01903 232155